Deputies in Mesa County found a suitcase with 22 pounds worth of fentanyl pills. (Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators found a suitcase that contained 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were doing a routine check of a passenger bus on Feb. 2 when they found a suitcase with thousands of dollars worth of pills.

Along with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, MCSO found the unclaimed suitcase contained 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills which weighed around 22 pounds.

MCSO said the pills were estimated to be worth $500,000 to $1 million.

Since the suitcase was unclaimed, no arrests have been made at this point.

Down in the metro, fentanyl arrests have been skyrocketing. The Denver Police Department is just one department that is cracking down on fentanyl. The department formed a new Fentnayl Investigations Team to handle investigations and prosecutions.