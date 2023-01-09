BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble manager is being held on a $100,000 secured bond and remains in custody, the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Scott Schwelling is facing a felony first-degree assault charge for allegedly stabbing a 52-year-old man when he confronted him about supposedly stealing a bag of candy from the bookstore, the Boulder Police Department said.

The city’s prosecutor argued for a higher bond citing “his extremely violent behavior over a bag of gummy worms,” the DA’s office said. Schwelling has a criminal history and had a warrant out for failure to appear which the judge set a separate $10,000 secured bond in that case.

The arrest document said a Barnes & Noble employee told the manager that Schwelling had stolen a bag of Gummy bears and the manager followed after him. The two ended up in a confrontation and Schwelling allegedly stabbed the man in the right side of the lower abdomen, for which he received five staples at the hospital.

Schwelling was arrested in a homeless encampment near the location of the incident and told officers he was homeless during his arrest.

The DA’s office said Schwelling is not to have any contact with the victim and is not allowed back to that location. The office said he will receive mental health treatment and medication if necessary.