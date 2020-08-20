$100,000 worth of equipment vandalized at Boulder County Parks and Open Space

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Parks and Open Space (BCPOS) said Thursday that a property currently undergoing a prairie dog management project was vandalized on Wednesday.

BCPOS said a deputy responded to the Imel Open Space property near 63rd Street and Oxford Road at around 10 a.m for reports of damage to equipment belonging to BCPOS.

The agricultural property is closed to the public for recreational purposes, so there should have been no visitors on the property, according to BCPOS.

BCPOS said the deputy met with wildlife technicians to review the damage done to the equipment on the property. Damage was done to every utility vehicle and trailer on the property.

The damage included slashed tires, wires and hoses cut, grass stuffed into gas tanks, shovels thrown into the pond, and seats and seatbelts slashed. There was an estimated $100,000 worth of damage done to the equipment, according to a release from BCPOS.

A wildlife technician also advised that approximately 70 prairie dog traps were recently damaged, causing an estimated $5,000 worth of damage, at the Hillside Estates Open Space property, located near the intersection of Highway 52 and N. 79th St.

BCPOS said it is unclear, at this time, if both incidents are related.

If you witnessed suspicious activity at or around either of these properties, please contact Deputy Tkach at ktkach@bouldercounty.org.