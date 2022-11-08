DENVER (KDVR) — There was one winning ticket sold for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night. Unfortunately for Coloradans, the winning ticket was sold in California.

The winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

There was one Power Play ticket winner who matched four numbers and the Powerball in our state. That ticket is worth $100,000. A non-Power Play ticket was also sold in Colorado that matched four numbers and the Powerball. That ticket is worth $50,000.

One $2 million ticket was sold in Florida and there were 22 $1 million tickets sold in the following states:

California

Louisiana

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Florida

Massachusetts

Missouri

Ohio

South Carolina

Washington

Georgia

Maryland

North Carolina

Oregon

Texas

Some of the winning states had multiple $1 million winners.