LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Life Choices was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage on June 25, and now officials are offering up to $10,000 in reward money.

Longmont Public Safety responded to Life Choices at 3:17 a.m. on the morning of June 25 after dispatch received reports of a fire breaking out at the business.

The business at 20 Mountain View Ave. had “bans off our bodies” and other vandalism written in black paint on the property. Life Choices does not provide abortions but it does offer post-abortion support, according to its website.

In addition to the vandalism, LPS said the fire is being investigated as arson.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers and Longmont Police Services are offering a reward of up to $2,000 and an additional cash reward from the FBI and private donations of up to $8,000 is being offered for a total of $10,000 for information.



All tips must be reported through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers to qualify for reward monies and can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Please reference Longmont Police Department case number #2022-5219 when calling.