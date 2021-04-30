$10,000 reward offered for information related to Fruita church fire

FRUITA, Colo (KDVR) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation and several local agencies are offering a reward of $10,0000 for information that leads the arrest and conviction of the person and/or groups responsible for setting the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church on fire earlier this week.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the early morning hours of April 26 on East Ottley Avenue. They found a heavy amount of smoke billowing from the church. There isn’t any indication that anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information can contact the Fruita Police Department at (970)242-6707. You can also report a tip to the ATF Hotline at 1(888)283-3473 or the FBI’s tip line at 1(800)225-5324. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Report It app which is available in the Google Play and the Apple App store or by visiting their website.