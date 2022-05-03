DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased the cash reward for information on a triple homicide at a Denver apartment complex that killed a 4-year-old.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on April 26 around 5:54 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man, woman and young boy were all shot to death. The Denver Police Commander believed all three victims were related.

Aquasia Parham, who told FOX31 she was the mother of the 4-year-old, said her grandmother and brother were also killed.

Identities of victims:

Me’Khi Parham Allen, 4 years old. Death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Donn’e Allen Jr., 23 years old. Death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Denise Hood, 65 years old. Death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 to anyone with information on this multiple homicide case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward. Anyone with information is urged to call 720-913-7867.