This puppy was one of 100+ rescued by Dumb Friends League and other Colorado animal welfare organizations. (Credit: Dumb Friends League)















DENVER (KDVR) – Eight different animal welfare groups from across Colorado have teamed up after more than 100 dogs were rescued and in need of care.

According to a Facebook post from Dumb Friends League, the dogs were sick, unsocialized and kept in metal cages in the sun.

“Thankfully, these dogs and puppies were rescued and you can help give them the happy lives they deserve,” the post said.

Dumb Friends League took 46 dogs, many of which it said will require medical care.