DENVER (KDVR) — There is $100 million worth of improvements coming to Empower Field at Mile High, and Broncos fans have mixed reactions.

These improvements cost about twice Russell Wilson’s salary and will go toward four major parts of the stadium: technology, hospitality, concessions and the team store.

It’s the largest capital improvement ever made to the home of the Denver Broncos. Some fans are weary of the price tag.

“I am always up for change that’s a good change, but at the same time, I just have a lot of reserve,” season ticketholder and longtime fan Rick Martinez said. “I’m wondering: Are these cranes going to make the ticket prices go up any more?”

Katherine Highland — or “Bronco Babe,” as most know her — is excited about what’s to come.

“All in all, as a season ticketholder, I am excited about it,” Highland said.

Still, Martinez said he feels it’s only being done to keep up with other major teams in the league.

“I don’t really think they’re needed, but I think because of the corporate involvement in all of the sports today that they have to keep up with the rest of the teams in the league,” Martinez said.

Highland agreed but thinks it makes sense.

“I think it’s great. I think our stadium is not up to par with the others around the league,” Highland said.

What’s ahead for Empower Field construction

The improvements include an expansion of the team store and concession stands, and what’s sure to catch the most attention is the southside scoreboard, which is expanding 70% — making it the fourth-largest scoreboard in the league.

The United Club is set for an aesthetic overhaul with new audio-video technology and larger, high-definition video displays expected. That’s one part the “Bronco Babe” was less excited about.

“I think the upper-level fans that have more money and sit in the club level are going to get the best benefits, because it sounds like they’re spending a lot of money there. But hey, I vote for heated seats and something that could help us out. I’m out in the element,” Highland said.

How are Mile High stadium improvements funded?

Of the $100 million, $12 million is funded by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District. The rest of the makeover will be funded by the Broncos organization, along with financing from the league’s G-4 financing program.

Highland said maybe it’ll take the Broncos a step higher.

“We’re trying to be the top team, to get top coaches like Sean Peyton, and I think in order to do that, we really got to walk the walk. And it’s time to put some money in, and if we’re not getting a new stadium in another decade or so, maybe it’s a good idea and we got some funding going our way,” Highland said.

Broncos officials say all of these improvements will be completed before the 2023 season.