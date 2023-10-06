Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the location of the spill.

DENVER (KDVR) — A ramp on Interstate 76 in Jefferson County is closed due to a fuel tank that spilled approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

The off-ramp from eastbound I-76 to Sheridan Boulevard closed due to a ruptured fuel tank that caused the spill, Colorado State Police in Golden tweeted at 10:42 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

As of 10:53 a.m., there’s no word on how long this cleanup will take.

This is a developing story. FOX31 will update this post when more information is available.