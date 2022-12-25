AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Over a hundred residents were displaced in the late evening hours on Christmas Eve after crews were called to an apartment fire.

Aurora Fire Rescue personnel were called to an apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, located on the 1800 block of North Billings Street.

According to a tweet posted by AFR, crews were able to suppress the main body of the fire by 7:44 p.m.

AFR verified that all 100+ residents from the 60 impacted apartment units were able to safely escape the building, but utilities were shut off to the entire building.

Xcel Energy told AFR that crews were not going to be able to restore power to the building overnight, so the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming stepped up to “selflessly provide comfort for those displaced.”

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released by officials.