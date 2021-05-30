‘100 Deadliest Days,’ period between Memorial Day and Labor Day riskiest for young drivers on the road

DENVER (KDVR) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick off to summer, with the majority of schools across Colorado letting kids out for the long break. But with students out and about, the summer months are of particular concern for young drivers – with more distractions and increased hours spent on the roads.

“With summer months coming on, we fear that number will go up,” Kerry Ferguson, a coordinator with Students Against Destructive Decisions said.

SADD is an organization that focuses on peer-to-peer education to help teens and young adults make good decisions. SADD stated it fosters a sense of belonging and promotes resiliency, leadership, and advocacy skills so that young people make positive life decisions that will carry them throughout life.

“Sometimes we don’t think these things will happen to us but they do,” Ferguson said.

Some advice SADD has for parents is to be aware of their driving when their teens are in the car and set a good example for young drivers.

Ferguson shared data with FOX31 and Channel 2 in reference to fatal crashes in Colorado:

Numbers from 2020 (preliminary)

(Note: These are initial numbers and can change as more information becomes available regarding crashes. Final numbers are typically available approximately two years later.):

# of Drivers At-Fault in Fatal Crashes:

Ages 15-17: 20

Ages 18-20: 46

Ages 21-24: 63

In the first six months of 2020, despite the reduced numbers of drivers on the roads, Colorado saw a 1% increase in crashes.

Total number of fatal crashes for 2020 (all ages): 555

Total number of fatalities (all ages): 603

Numbers from 2021 (preliminary, as of April 30)

Total number of fatal crashes to date in 2021 (all ages): 152

Total Ages 15-24: 32

Counties with most crash fatalities (in descending order):

El Paso

Adams

Denver

Larimer

Boulder

Douglas

Jefferson

Weld

Arapahoe

Morgan