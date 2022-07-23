AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – 10 years after the Aurora theater shooting the community is still healing.

Part of that process has been getting together and honoring the heroes of that night and any tragic event.

The course starts at the Aurora RTD Station which is right across the street from the Aurora theater and will end at the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden, the spot that honors the victims.

This will be the first-ever Heroes Journey 5K, with a starting time of 9 a.m.

For people 21 and older, it’s $45 dollars for race registration and $40 for everyone else.

Additionally, runners 21 and older will receive a wristband for unlimited beer tasting at the 3 p.m. event.

If you’d like to donate but can’t join the run, you can also participate in a virtual 5K for a $10 donation.

The money raised during the race will go to the Zack Golditch opportunity scholarship, who is a survivor of the shooting, and whose goal is to create a scholarship for Aurora High School seniors who are student-athletes.

These are the other events the 7/20 Foundation will hold throughout the day:

Heroes Journey 5K – 9 a.m.

Reflection Ceremony – 1:45 to 3 p.m. (Aurora City Hall Great Lawn)

Beer Garden – 3 to 6:30 PM (Aurora City Hall Great Lawn)

Live Bands – 3 to 7:00 p.m. (Aurora City Hall Great Lawn) 3 to 4:30 p.m. – Brushfire 5 to 7:00 p.m. – Latin Sol



Food Trucks – 3 to 7 p.m. (Aurora City Hall Great Lawn)

Wellness Booths – 3 to 7 p.m. (Aurora City Hall Great Lawn)

Live Chalk Art – Reflection Garden in Aurora’s Water (Wise garden on the southeast side of City Hall)

Live Immersive Orchestra – 7:20 p.m. – Reflection Garden in Aurora’s Water-Wise garden on the southeast side of City Hall

You can find the full details of the events scheduled for Saturday here.