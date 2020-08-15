10-year-old piano prodigy gets to play virtual concert online

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth grade piano playing prodigy performed a virtual concert online. It was part of the Play It Forward program by the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

Ten-year-old Raditya “Rad” Muljadi is your typical kid — he loves pizza, likes to ski and one could say he tinkers around on the piano a little bit too.

“When I was around three, three and a half, I started banging random keys on the piano,” Muljadi said.

Muljadi says he started getting serious about playing piano around the age of four.

“When I was four, my mom started teaching me and then I got more serious into it,” Muljadi said.

Muljadi is a fifth grader at a charter school in Lone Tree, and likes math in addition to playing the piano.

All of Muljadi’s performances are virtual these days, because of the pandemic.

“It kind of sucks, but of course this quarantine has its advantages, it helps us stay with our family more,” he said.

Muljadi’s recent virtual performance was 30 minutes long and followed by a Q-and-A session.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Muljadi said, “Well, I want to be a lawyer,” he said.