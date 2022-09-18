ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 10-year-old who was riding an electric scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to the Arvada Police Department, officers received a call about a crash in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway at around 7:39 p.m. Saturday.

APD said a 10-year-old was riding an electric scooter when they were hit by a vehicle in the area. Police did confirm the driver of the vehicle did stay on scene and was cooperative with officers.

The 10-year-old died from their injuries early Sunday morning.

APD is investigating the crash to determine if charges are applicable.

The investigation is ongoing, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.