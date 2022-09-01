AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): Aurora Police said the 10-year-old girl was found and is safe.

A missing 10-year-old girl was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Elementary and police say she may be with her estranged mother.

She is 4 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black t-shirt and black yoga pants.

The location of the school is 1600 N. Florence St. where she was last seen and is possibly with her estranged mother.

Police said Ford drives a 2005 Silver Nissan with a Colorado license plate: BWPA46.

If you see the vehicle or Natalie, call 911 immediately.