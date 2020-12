BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Leeanedra Saunders was last seen at 10:30 p.m. near 20th and Bridge Street on Thursday.

She is a Black/Hispanic 10-year-old girl, 4 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 85 – 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black sweatpants, a “Pink” brand pink hooded sweatshirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes with a red tip.

Please call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535 if you see her.