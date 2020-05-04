10-year-old from Denver writes song for mom, healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Hannah Hyatt had a school assignment for her social studies class. The assignment was to write a paragraph about her hero.

Hannah decided to write about her mom, who is a doctor in Denver. Hannah says, “While I am home in my pajamas my mom leaves for work with a mask.”

With the help of her dad, Hannah turned her paragraph for school into a song for all healthcare workers.

She writes about the real superheroes today, who may not wear capes or have super strength but she says they have “a sense of duty and they run towards the fight.”

Hannah’s dad, Dan Hyatt says, “While everyone else is pulling back and staying home, healthcare workers are a different kind of hero.”

Listen to Hannah’s full song here:

And here are the words to Hannah’s Song

Doctors are the Heroes of Today

by Hannah Hyatt

Superman flies round the world….he’s called the man of steel,



Batman fights for justice…plus he’s got the Bat-Mobile,



In books and movies they defy the odds…



Save the day some-way, some-how…



But the question is…where are they now?



Wonder Woman’s got her lasso of truth, Green Lantern’s got his ring,



Thor’s got his hammer…he ends wars with just one swing,



In books and movies the good guys fight…



And never give in….



But this ain’t a fight those superheroes can win.



This virus, has changed our way of life,



It’s caused too much pain, and so much strife,



Superheroes are big and strong, but they seem so far away…



Doctors are the heroes of today.





Doctors don’t have super strength…capes or matching tights,



But they have their sense of duty…they run towards the fight,



They wake up every morning…



Preparing for the worst…



They’re heroes ‘cause they put their patients first…



The Hulk could smash my mother….she’s barely taller than me,



But mom’s got a secret weapon…armed with her M.D.,



She doesn’t need a costume…



Just a mask and stethoscope…



Her and all these doctors give us hope



This virus, has changed our way of life,



It’s cause too much pain, and so much strife,



Superheroes are big and strong, but they seem so far away…



Doctor’s are the heroes of today.



Doctors don’t have guns or swords…they don’t have telepathy,



They don’t have capes our utility belts…to help fight this enemy,



The only muscle that matters…



Is the muscle they call their hearts…



Doctors have been the heroes from the start.



Our superheroes live in movies…and posters on the wall,



Their hair is always perfect…they stand so proud and tall,



Those characters are make believe…



there’s real heroes in our midst…



Superheroes really do exist.



This virus, has changed our way of life,



It’s cause too much pain, and so much strife,



Superheroes are big and strong, but they seem so far away…



Doctors are the heroes of today.





Superheroes are big and strong, but they seem so far away…



Doctors are the heroes of today…



Nurses are the heroes of today…



Medics are the heroes of today…



My mom is my hero, today.