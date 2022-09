THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – The Thornton Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened at STEM Launch on Friday morning.

Police said a suspect allegedly tried to grab a 10-year-old student at the school located at 9450 Pecos St.

The student fought the suspect off before running away, police said.

Here is a look at photos of the suspect:

Suspect in attempted abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch

(Thornton Police Dept.)

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this suspect, please contact the TPD by calling 720-977-5150.