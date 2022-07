DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a child who was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

Police said Jayden Dean was last seen near East 69th Avenue and Argonne Street.

He is described as:

10 years old

White

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

5 feet, 5 inches tall

110 pounds

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Missing Denver child Jayden Dean (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-2000.