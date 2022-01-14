10-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Vail parking structure

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Vail Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 6:21 p.m. on the lower level of the Lionshead parking structure at 395 S. Frontage Road W.

When police arrived on scene, they found a child that was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim, identified as a 10-year-old boy from Eagle, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Vail police, the initial investigation revealed no signs of careless driving. The driver involved remained on scene and is cooperating with police.