AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 5:47 p.m. Police said the girl was found unharmed.

Original story, 5:38 p.m Police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they said was abducted by her noncustodial father.

Craig Robinson, 54, and his daughter were last seen getting on an RTD train at the Florida Station, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The girl was wearing a fluorescent, adult-sized jacket and carrying a teddy bear. Craig was in a blue, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said Robinson is homeless, “so his destination is unknown.” A Reverse 911 alert was sent to those around RTD’s Florida Station.

Anyone who spots them is asked to call 911 immediately.