DENVER (KDVR) — Berthoud Pass will remain closed overnight due to ongoing avalanche danger after 10 vehicles were caught in a snow slide Sunday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said a natural “snowbank slide” happened at 11:20 a.m. Sunday. Crews worked to clear snow slides throughout the day, but the road was re-covered with more snow sliding off the mountain.

A spokesperson for CDOT told FOX31 that at least 10 vehicles were completely buried in snow by the end of the day Saturday. No one was hurt or injured.

Crews will continue to remove snow overnight, but more snow and high winds are in the forecast, making Berthoud Pass too hazardous for travel until further snow removal operations can be completed, CDOT said.

CDOT said snow removal operations and avalanche mitigation efforts would continue through Monday, and advised travelers to be ready for roads to close for safety concerns.

CDOT did not specify whether the incident was an avalanche, but the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported a naturally triggered avalanche on Berthoud Pass Sunday. CAIC told FOX31 there was an avalanche on the west side onto the highway.

Loveland Pass will also remain closed overnight. CDOT added that Interstate 70 might be impacted by avalanche mitigation Monday.

As of Sunday evening, there was no estimated time of when the road would reopen.