4 people were hospitalized after a 10-vehicle crash on I-25 Saturday night. (Credit: CDOT)

DENVER (KDVR) — A 10-vehicle crash on I-25 sent four people to the hospital Saturday night, with one person suffering serious injuries.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the crash happened on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.

Icy road conditions were reported on the scene.

FOX31 will provide updates to this story as they become available.