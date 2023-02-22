DENVER (KDVR) — Cold and snowy weather might not make you feel like drinking a margarita, but if it does, there are plenty of options in the Mile High city.
If you want to celebrate National Margarita Day or just find the best margarita in the Denver metro area, we came up with this list.
These are the highest-rated places for margaritas in Denver, according to Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey
- Google: 4.5 stars for 1,954 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 299 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars for 1,124 reviews
“Best margarita in town. great food, decent price and a chill atmosphere. don’t skip it,” a reviewer shared.
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
- Google: 4.6 stars for 2,848 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 166 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars for 892 reviews
“If you are fan of margaritas, you really need to get your fill here. Epic mix that is delicious. Nice atmosphere, good menu selection. Check it out,” a reviewer shared.
D’Corazon Mexican Restaurant
- Google: 4.6 stars for 1,777 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 154 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars 680 reviews
“The best house margaritas and very good food. Quality and taste is very good. Carne asada plate is my go to,” one reviewer shared.
“Purple Haze Margarita is the best!!!” another reviewer shared.
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
- Google: 4.2 stars for 2,348 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4 stars for 334 reviews
- Yelp: 3.5 stars for 795 reviews
“Loved it. Staff great. Good choice of food and would recommend the jalapeño margarita,” a reviewer shared.
El Camino Community Tavern
- Google: 4.5 stars for 1,057 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 97 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars for 687 reviews
“The best margarita I have ever had! Upscale take on authentic tasting tacos! The carne Asada was so good!” a reviewer shared.
“Best Margaritas ever. Made from scratch, too,” another reviewer shared.
La Loma
- Google: 4.4 stars for 3,576 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 643 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars for 1,788 reviews
“Best house margaritas and salsa ever! The food was excellent! Please go!” one reviewer shared.
Otra Vez Cantina
- Google: 4.3 stars for 3,384 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 231 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars for 774 reviews
“The best margaritas downtown,” a reviewer shared.
Machete Tequila + Tacos
- Google: 4.4 stars for 1,685 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 235 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars for 792 reviews
“I recommend the Kona margarita and if anyone loves Hussong’s tequila, they have it!” a reviewer shared.
Los Carboncitos
- Google: 4.4 stars for 1,426 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 16 reviews
- Yelp: 4.5 stars for 346 reviews
“Best tacos and margaritas I’ve had in Denver,” a reviewer shared.
Blue Agave Grill
- Google: 4.3 stars for 1,316 reviews
- Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 195 reviews
- Yelp: 4 stars for 683 reviews
“BEST margaritas! We had the Presidente and honey vodka margaritas. The food is also amazing! And locally owned!! Definitely recommend!” a reviewer shared.