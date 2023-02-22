DENVER (KDVR) — Cold and snowy weather might not make you feel like drinking a margarita, but if it does, there are plenty of options in the Mile High city.

If you want to celebrate National Margarita Day or just find the best margarita in the Denver metro area, we came up with this list.

These are the highest-rated places for margaritas in Denver, according to Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp.

Google: 4.5 stars for 1,954 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 299 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars for 1,124 reviews

“Best margarita in town. great food, decent price and a chill atmosphere. don’t skip it,” a reviewer shared.

Google: 4.6 stars for 2,848 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 166 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars for 892 reviews

“If you are fan of margaritas, you really need to get your fill here. Epic mix that is delicious. Nice atmosphere, good menu selection. Check it out,” a reviewer shared.

Google: 4.6 stars for 1,777 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 154 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars 680 reviews

“The best house margaritas and very good food. Quality and taste is very good. Carne asada plate is my go to,” one reviewer shared.

“Purple Haze Margarita is the best!!!” another reviewer shared.

Google: 4.2 stars for 2,348 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4 stars for 334 reviews

Yelp: 3.5 stars for 795 reviews

“Loved it. Staff great. Good choice of food and would recommend the jalapeño margarita,” a reviewer shared.

Google: 4.5 stars for 1,057 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 97 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars for 687 reviews

“The best margarita I have ever had! Upscale take on authentic tasting tacos! The carne Asada was so good!” a reviewer shared.

“Best Margaritas ever. Made from scratch, too,” another reviewer shared.

Google: 4.4 stars for 3,576 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 643 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars for 1,788 reviews

“Best house margaritas and salsa ever! The food was excellent! Please go!” one reviewer shared.

Google: 4.3 stars for 3,384 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 231 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars for 774 reviews

“The best margaritas downtown,” a reviewer shared.

Google: 4.4 stars for 1,685 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 235 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars for 792 reviews

“I recommend the Kona margarita and if anyone loves Hussong’s tequila, they have it!” a reviewer shared.

Google: 4.4 stars for 1,426 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 16 reviews

Yelp: 4.5 stars for 346 reviews

“Best tacos and margaritas I’ve had in Denver,” a reviewer shared.

Google: 4.3 stars for 1,316 reviews

Tripadvisor: 4.5 stars for 195 reviews

Yelp: 4 stars for 683 reviews

“BEST margaritas! We had the Presidente and honey vodka margaritas. The food is also amazing! And locally owned!! Definitely recommend!” a reviewer shared.