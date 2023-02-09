DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you want a thin crust delight with pepperonis and jalapenos or a deep dish pie piled with layers of cheese and sauce, there is an option for everyone in the Mile High city.

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day or just find the best pizza in the Denver metro area, we came up with this list.

These are the highest-rated pizzerias in Denver, according to Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp.

Angelo’s Taverna is located at 620 E. 6th Ave. in Denver. It has 4.7 stars for 2,532 reviews on Google, 4.5 stars for 1,501 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 262 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Blue Pan Pizza is located at 3509 E. 12th Ave. in Denver and 3934 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver.

It has 4.7 stars for 1,875 reviews on Google, 4.5 stars for 762 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 107 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Marco’s Coal Fired has locations in Denver and Englewood. It has 4.6 stars for 1,409 reviews on Google, 4 stars for 1,353 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 806 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Hops & Pie is located 3920 Tennyson St. in Denver. It has 4.6 stars for 1,910 reviews on Google, 4.5 stars for 1,057 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 242 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Bar Dough is located at 2227 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver. It has 4.5 stars for 1,049 reviews on Google, 4 stars for 599 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 115 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Big Bill’s New York Pizza is located at 8243 Holly St. in Centennial. It has 4.7 stars for 1,768 reviews on Google, 4.5 stars for 695 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 324 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Kaos Pizzeria is located at 1439 S. Pearl St. in Denver. It has 4.6 stars for 1,003 reviews on Google, 4 stars for 553 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 115 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Cart-Driver has two locations in Denver, one at 2500 Larimer St. #100 and another at 2239 W. 30th Ave. It has 4.7 stars for 1,388 reviews on Google, 4.5 stars for 610 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 72 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Pizzeria Lui is located at 5380 W. Mississippi Ave. in Lakewood. It has 4.8 stars for 817 reviews on Google, 4.5 stars for 322 reviews on Yelp, and 5 stars for 12 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Beau Jo’s has multiple locations across the state. It has 4.6 stars for 8,545 reviews on Google for the Idaho Springs location, 4 stars for 1,222 reviews on Yelp, and 4.5 stars for 1,339 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Telluride pizzeria ranked one of best in U.S.

Recently, Trips to Discover put out a list of the top-rated pizza joints across the country and a pizzeria in Telluride made the top 20 list.

Brown Dog Pizza came in at number 20 on the list. According to Google reviews, Brown Dog Pizza has 4.6 stars for 1,475 reviews.

Brown Dog Pizza is located at 110 E. Colorado Ave. in Telluride.