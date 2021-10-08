10 things to do this weekend in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Big weather changes are on the way for the next 7-days in Colorado. However, temperatures will be mostly warm if you’re planning on getting outside this weekend.

On Saturday, strong wind builds in the mountains above treeline. It will be breezy across the Front Range. Expect a 10% chance of rain in Denver.

The mountains stay socked in Saturday with a 70% chance of rain/snow. The snow level will drop to 8000 feet with 1-2 inches of accumulation.

