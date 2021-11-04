10 things to do in Colorado this weekend; Christmas gift show, Veterans Day Parade & more Nov. 5-7

DENVER (KDVR) — It might be November but it’s going to be a mild, dry weekend in Colorado.

The mountains stay dry and sunny through Sunday with highs in the 50s.

High pressure builds in through this weekend for Denver and the Front Range. We don’t have any precipitation in the forecast until the middle of next week.

Daylight Saving Time is on Sunday morning. We will fall back an hour so don’t forget to change your clocks.

Many Colorado ski resorts are open for the season. See the full list here.

Here are 10 events happening this weekend:

