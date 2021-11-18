10 things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 19-21

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is next week and holiday events are ramping up across Colorado.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

It will be a cool, fall weekend. A cold front races into Colorado on Saturday with increasing clouds. The mountains have snow and wind most of the day with 1-4 inches of accumulation expected.

In Denver, we are forecasting a 10-20% chance for snow showers on Saturday. Highs in the 40s.

It will be drier on Sunday with lots of sunshine and 40s across the Front Range.

Many Colorado ski resorts are open for the season. See the full list here. However, some have delayed openings.

Permits to cut down Christmas trees in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests are now available.

