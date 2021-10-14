10 things to do in Colorado this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — After a few days of cooler temperatures, it will be a little warmer this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday look dry, sunny, and warmer in the low 70s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

If you’re looking forward to getting out and enjoying the beautiful weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of 10 things to do this weekend:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories