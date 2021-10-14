10 things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — After a few days of cooler temperatures, it will be a little warmer this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday look dry, sunny, and warmer in the low 70s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.
If you’re looking forward to getting out and enjoying the beautiful weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s a list of 10 things to do this weekend:
- Arapahoe County Fall Homes Show
- Aurora
- Fall Festival featuring Creepy Crawlies Around the Rock
- Castle Rock
- Fall Festival
- Peyton
- Five Points Fall Festival
- Denver
- Apple Fest 2021 at Ya Ya Farm and Orchard
- Longmont
- The Great Colorado Airshow
- Loveland
- Boo at the Zoo
- Colorado Springs
- Dubs and Donuts
- Parker
- Enchanted Forest
- Littleton
- Pumpkin Nights
- Adams County Fairgrounds
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.