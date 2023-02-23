DENVER (KDVR) — There are an endless number of activities that can fill the colder months with fun, laughter, and enjoyment.
Whether you prefer to take a train ride through the mountains or hit the slopes, we have a variety of things to check off your bucket list before winter ends.
Skiing/Snowboarding
Our state is home to over 25 ski resorts that are filled with opportunities for skiers and snowboarders.
This winter has been a great winter for snow. Here is a look at some of the snow totals for ski areas in the state as of Feb. 15, according to Meteorologist Chris Tomer:
- Steamboat: 337 inches
- Aspen Highlands: 275 inches
- Wolf Creek: 275 inches
- Vail: 246 inches
- Winter Park: 235 inches
- Crested Butte: 202 inches
- Copper Mountain: 197 inches
- Telluride: 187 inches
- Loveland: 170 inches
The ski season generally kicks off in late October to early November and lasts until April or May with some exceptions.
Snowshoeing
If you are not a fan of skiing or snowboarding, another option is snowshoeing.
You can choose to take a guided snowshoe tour or even go out on your own.
Check out some of these popular snowshoeing opportunities from the Colorado visitor’s center.
The list also features some of the Nordic centers in our state:
- Beaver Creek: The McCoy Park trail system is said to be Beaver Creek’s best-kept secret and features 19.8 miles of groomed trails.
- Breckenridge: 11.1 miles of nature trails meander through old-growth spruce forests and Beaver Meadows.
- Crested Butte: Check out the Sunday bistro breakfast or moonlight dinners at the Magic Meadow yurt; reservations required 48 hours in advance.
- Eldora: Dedicated snowshoe trails and terrain for all abilities.
- Keystone: Sign up for the guided Mountain Top Snowshoe Trek.
- Vail Nordic Center: 6.2 miles of separate snowshoe trails with magnificent views of the Gore Range.
The list includes places like Rocky Mountain National Park and Glenwood Springs.
Sledding
If you get a snow day and you don’t want to drive to the mountains, sledding is also a great option.
Here are 10 places across the Denver metro area to go sledding:
- Barnum Park– 360 Hooker St, Denver
- Bonnie Brae Park– 901 Bonnie Brae Blvd., Denver
- Clarkson Park– 7346 S. Clarkson St., Centennial
- Jefferson Park– 2290 Eliot St., Denver
- Ken Caryl Sledding Hill– S. Kipling Pkwy & W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton
- Robinson Park– 200 N. Fairfax St., Denver
- Ruby Hill– 1200 W. Florida Avenue, Denver
- Majestic View Park– 8880 W. 72nd Avenue, Arvada
- Sagebrush Park– 4744 S. Evanston Way, Aurora
- Union Ridge Park– 500 Zang St., Lakewood
Tubing
If you are not a fan of getting on a snowboard or skis, or you just want to change it up and do something new, check out tubing.
You can slide or spin town the mountain on a tube. Many ski resorts offer snow tubing opportunities.
Here are some places to go tubing:
- Coca Cola Tubing Hill At Winter Park
- Tubing Hill at the Frisco Adventure Park
- Dutch Henry Tubing Hill
- Echo Mountain Tubing
- Yee Haw Tubing Hill at Saddleback Ranch
- Keystone Nordic Center
- Copper Mountain Tubing Hill
- Purgatory Tubing
Snowmobiling
If you are more of thrill-seeker, snowmobiling might be something fun to try.
Here are some top-rated snowmobile tours, according to Google reviews:
- Grand Adventures – Continental Divide Tours- Winter Park – 4.8 stars for 772 reviews
- White Mountain Snowmobile Tours– Leadville – 4.6 stars for 459 reviews
- Breckenridge Snowmobiling Tours & Rentals – 4.6 stars for 201 reviews
- High Country Snowmobile Tours Birdseye Outpost– Leadville – 4.5 stars for 265 reviews
- High Country Snowmobile Tours – Heeney Outpost – Silverthorne – 4.8 stars for 376 reviews
- Good Times Adventure Tours– Summit County – 4.7 stars for 548 reviews
- Monarch Snowmobile Tours – 4.8 stars for 278 reviews
- Steamboat Snowmobile Tours – 4.8 stars for 271 reviews
- On The Trail Rentals– Grand Lake – 4.7 stars for 643 reviews
- T-Lazy-7 Ranch and Snowmobiles – 4.8 stars for 296 reviews
Hot Springs
If you are looking for a way to warm up this winter and relax, one activity you need to add to your bucket list is visiting a hot spring.
According to the Colorado Geological Survey, the state has 93 known thermal areas including springs, augmented natural springs, and wells.
Here are six hot springs to visit:
- Ouray Hot Springs
- The Springs Resort
- Dunton Hot Springs
- Strawberry Hot Springs
- Iron Mountain Hot Springs
- Mountain Princeton Hot Springs
Ice Climbing
Another adventure for thrill-seekers is ice climbing. Ouray Ice Park offers free ice climbing every winter.
“The Ouray Ice Park is a human-made ice climbing park built and operated in a spectacular natural gorge within walking distance of the City of Ouray. It is a free, public park that is home to more than 150 named ice and mixed climbs, spanning almost 2 miles of the Uncompahgre Gorge,” Ouray Ice Park shared.
Ice Fishing
Another popular activity in the winter in Colorado is ice fishing. There are many lakes to try ice fishing on across the state.
If you decide to go ice fishing, it is important to be prepared and consider the weather conditions.
“In Colorado, ice conditions can vary from lake to lake. Along the Front Range, it is especially important that anglers check ice conditions before heading out because of the region’s notoriously variable weather conditions,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife explained.
Here are eight places to go ice fishing, according to the Colorado Visitor’s Center:
- Chambers Lake
- Eleven Mile Reservoir
- Harvey Gap Reservoir
- Trinidad Lake State Park
- Chatfield Reservoir
- Crawford Reservoir
- Lake Granby
- Twin Lakes Reservoirs
Cascade Canyon Winter Train
Another really cool opportunity in Colorado is the Cascade Canyon winter train ride on the Narrow Gauge Railroad.
“This unforgettable roundtrip excursion departs from Durango and journeys to Cascade Canyon offering magnificent views of the Animas River and the snowclad peaks of the Rocky Mountains of southwest Colorado. Spanning 26 miles each way, this 5.25 hour round trip experience is offered on select dates from November 19 through May 5,” the Durango Train website explained.
Here are the dates for the train:
- February: 4,5,10,11,12,17,18,19,20,25,26
- March: 3-31
- April: 1,2,8,9,14,15,16-30
- May: 1-5
Winter hike
Winter in Colorado can bring a variety of temperatures. On the warmer than average days, a hike can be a great idea if you want to get out and about.
Some trails could be icy and snow covered due to recent snow, so it would be a good idea to bring spikes in case they are necessary. You can check specific trail conditions and reports at All Trails.
If you plan on hiking this winter, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.