DENVER (KDVR) — There are an endless number of activities that can fill the colder months with fun, laughter, and enjoyment.

Whether you prefer to take a train ride through the mountains or hit the slopes, we have a variety of things to check off your bucket list before winter ends.

Skiing/Snowboarding

Our state is home to over 25 ski resorts that are filled with opportunities for skiers and snowboarders.

This winter has been a great winter for snow. Here is a look at some of the snow totals for ski areas in the state as of Feb. 15, according to Meteorologist Chris Tomer:

Steamboat: 337 inches

Aspen Highlands: 275 inches

Wolf Creek: 275 inches

Vail: 246 inches

Winter Park: 235 inches

Crested Butte: 202 inches

Copper Mountain: 197 inches

Telluride: 187 inches

Loveland: 170 inches

The ski season generally kicks off in late October to early November and lasts until April or May with some exceptions.

Snowshoeing

If you are not a fan of skiing or snowboarding, another option is snowshoeing.

You can choose to take a guided snowshoe tour or even go out on your own.

Check out some of these popular snowshoeing opportunities from the Colorado visitor’s center.

The list also features some of the Nordic centers in our state:

Beaver Creek: The McCoy Park trail system is said to be Beaver Creek’s best-kept secret and features 19.8 miles of groomed trails.

The McCoy Park trail system is said to be Beaver Creek’s best-kept secret and features 19.8 miles of groomed trails. Breckenridge: 11.1 miles of nature trails meander through old-growth spruce forests and Beaver Meadows.

11.1 miles of nature trails meander through old-growth spruce forests and Beaver Meadows. Crested Butte: Check out the Sunday bistro breakfast or moonlight dinners at the Magic Meadow yurt; reservations required 48 hours in advance.

Check out the Sunday bistro breakfast or moonlight dinners at the Magic Meadow yurt; reservations required 48 hours in advance. Eldora: Dedicated snowshoe trails and terrain for all abilities.

Dedicated snowshoe trails and terrain for all abilities. Keystone: Sign up for the guided Mountain Top Snowshoe Trek.

Sign up for the guided Mountain Top Snowshoe Trek. Vail Nordic Center: 6.2 miles of separate snowshoe trails with magnificent views of the Gore Range.

The list includes places like Rocky Mountain National Park and Glenwood Springs.

Sledding

If you get a snow day and you don’t want to drive to the mountains, sledding is also a great option.

Here are 10 places across the Denver metro area to go sledding:

Tubing

If you are not a fan of getting on a snowboard or skis, or you just want to change it up and do something new, check out tubing.

You can slide or spin town the mountain on a tube. Many ski resorts offer snow tubing opportunities.

Here are some places to go tubing:

Snowmobiling

If you are more of thrill-seeker, snowmobiling might be something fun to try.

Here are some top-rated snowmobile tours, according to Google reviews:

Hot Springs

If you are looking for a way to warm up this winter and relax, one activity you need to add to your bucket list is visiting a hot spring.

According to the Colorado Geological Survey, the state has 93 known thermal areas including springs, augmented natural springs, and wells.

Here are six hot springs to visit:

Ice Climbing

Another adventure for thrill-seekers is ice climbing. Ouray Ice Park offers free ice climbing every winter.

“The Ouray Ice Park is a human-made ice climbing park built and operated in a spectacular natural gorge within walking distance of the City of Ouray. It is a free, public park that is home to more than 150 named ice and mixed climbs, spanning almost 2 miles of the Uncompahgre Gorge,” Ouray Ice Park shared.

Ice Fishing

Another popular activity in the winter in Colorado is ice fishing. There are many lakes to try ice fishing on across the state.

If you decide to go ice fishing, it is important to be prepared and consider the weather conditions.

“In Colorado, ice conditions can vary from lake to lake. Along the Front Range, it is especially important that anglers check ice conditions before heading out because of the region’s notoriously variable weather conditions,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife explained.

Here are eight places to go ice fishing, according to the Colorado Visitor’s Center:

Another really cool opportunity in Colorado is the Cascade Canyon winter train ride on the Narrow Gauge Railroad.

“This unforgettable roundtrip excursion departs from Durango and journeys to Cascade Canyon offering magnificent views of the Animas River and the snowclad peaks of the Rocky Mountains of southwest Colorado. Spanning 26 miles each way, this 5.25 hour round trip experience is offered on select dates from November 19 through May 5,” the Durango Train website explained.

Here are the dates for the train:

February: 4,5,10,11,12,17,18,19,20,25,26

March: 3-31

April: 1,2,8,9,14,15,16-30

May: 1-5

Winter hike

Winter in Colorado can bring a variety of temperatures. On the warmer than average days, a hike can be a great idea if you want to get out and about.

Some trails could be icy and snow covered due to recent snow, so it would be a good idea to bring spikes in case they are necessary. You can check specific trail conditions and reports at All Trails.

If you plan on hiking this winter, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.