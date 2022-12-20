DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is days away and if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit and see some lights, we have you covered.
There are several light displays across the Denver metro area.
Here are 10 places you can check out Christmas lights across the Denver metro area this week:
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
- Christmas in Color: Aurora, Federal Heights, Morrison: Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
- The Mile High Tree: Nov. 18-Dec. 31
- Trail of Lights: Chatfield Farms: Nov. 25- Jan. 1
- Winter Wonderlights – Nov. 19 – Jan. 2, 2022
- Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo– Dec. 3- Jan. 15, 2023
- Luminova Holidays – Nov. 25 – Jan. 1
- Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour– through Jan. 1
- Merry & Bright Lights show– Grand Illumination- Denver- Through Dec. 30
- Camp Christmas– Lakewood- through Dec. 24
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.