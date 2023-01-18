DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snow fell across the Denver metro area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Many school districts closed due to the snowstorm. If you are looking for a place to have some fun while enjoying the snow, we have you covered.
Where to go sledding
Here are 10 places across the Denver metro area to go sledding:
- Barnum Park– 360 Hooker St, Denver
- Bonnie Brae Park– 901 Bonnie Brae Blvd., Denver
- Clarkson Park– 7346 S. Clarkson St., Centennial
- Jefferson Park– 2290 Eliot St., Denver
- Ken Caryl Sledding Hill– S. Kipling Pkwy & W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton
- Robinson Park– 200 N. Fairfax St., Denver
- Ruby Hill– 1200 W. Florida Avenue, Denver
- Majestic View Park– 8880 W. 72nd Avenue, Arvada
- Sagebrush Park– 4744 S. Evanston Way, Aurora
- Union Ridge Park– 500 Zang St., Lakewood
The snow is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon.