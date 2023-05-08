DENVER (KDVR) — Summer break is on the horizon and travel season will soon be in full swing. Whether you are wanting to take a road trip or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.41, which is down 8 cents from last week, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.418
|$3.777
|$4.074
|$4.029
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.426
|$3.792
|$4.081
|$4.044
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.493
|$3.851
|$4.143
|$4.118
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.456
|$3.811
|$4.101
|$4.149
|Year Ago Avg.
|$4.057
|$4.388
|$4.688
|$5.388
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.53, which is down 8 cents since last week.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Shell– Denver: $2.73
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $2.83
- Murphy Express– Littleton: $2.84
- Coalmine Gas Express– Littleton: $2.84
- Murphy Express– Denver: $2.89
- Sinclair– Denver: $2.89
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.92
- Sinclair– Aurora: $2.93
- Exxon– Thornton: $2.97
- Costco– Aurora: $2.98
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.73.