DENVER (KDVR) — Summer break is on the horizon and travel season will soon be in full swing. Whether you are wanting to take a road trip or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.41, which is down 8 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.418 $3.777 $4.074 $4.029 Yesterday Avg. $3.426 $3.792 $4.081 $4.044 Week Ago Avg. $3.493 $3.851 $4.143 $4.118 Month Ago Avg. $3.456 $3.811 $4.101 $4.149 Year Ago Avg. $4.057 $4.388 $4.688 $5.388 AAA, May 8, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.53, which is down 8 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.73.