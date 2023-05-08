DENVER (KDVR) — Summer break is on the horizon and travel season will soon be in full swing. Whether you are wanting to take a road trip or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.41, which is down 8 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.418$3.777$4.074$4.029
Yesterday Avg.$3.426$3.792$4.081$4.044
Week Ago Avg.$3.493$3.851$4.143$4.118
Month Ago Avg.$3.456$3.811$4.101$4.149
Year Ago Avg.$4.057$4.388$4.688$5.388
AAA, May 8, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.53, which is down 8 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. Shell– Denver: $2.73
  2. Murphy Express– Aurora: $2.83
  3. Murphy Express– Littleton: $2.84
  4. Coalmine Gas Express– Littleton: $2.84
  5. Murphy Express– Denver: $2.89
  6. Sinclair– Denver: $2.89
  7. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.92
  8. Sinclair– Aurora: $2.93
  9. Exxon– Thornton: $2.97
  10. Costco– Aurora: $2.98

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.73.