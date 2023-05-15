DENVER (KDVR) — The summer travel season will soon be in full swing. Whether you are wanting to take a road trip or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.35, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.351$3.704$3.993$3.992
Yesterday Avg.$3.361$3.714$4.004$3.999
Week Ago Avg.$3.418$3.777$4.074$4.029
Month Ago Avg.$3.580$3.929$4.219$4.149
Year Ago Avg.$4.119$4.451$4.750$5.366
AAA, May 15, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.53, which the same as it was last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. Shell– Centennial: $2.69
  2. Exxon– Federal Heights: $2.69
  3. Circle K– Centennial: $2.69
  4. Shell– Greenwood Village: $2.69
  5. Murphy Express– Littleton: $2.79
  6. Costco– Aurora: $2.79
  7. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.79
  8. Exxon– Thornton: $2.79
  9. Coalmine Gas Express– Littleton: $2.79
  10. Sam’s Club– Denver: $2.79

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.69.