DENVER (KDVR) — The summer travel season will soon be in full swing. Whether you are wanting to take a road trip or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.35, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.351 $3.704 $3.993 $3.992 Yesterday Avg. $3.361 $3.714 $4.004 $3.999 Week Ago Avg. $3.418 $3.777 $4.074 $4.029 Month Ago Avg. $3.580 $3.929 $4.219 $4.149 Year Ago Avg. $4.119 $4.451 $4.750 $5.366 AAA, May 15, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.53, which the same as it was last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.69.