DENVER (KDVR) — The summer travel season will soon be in full swing. Whether you are wanting to take a road trip or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.35, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.351
|$3.704
|$3.993
|$3.992
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.361
|$3.714
|$4.004
|$3.999
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.418
|$3.777
|$4.074
|$4.029
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.580
|$3.929
|$4.219
|$4.149
|Year Ago Avg.
|$4.119
|$4.451
|$4.750
|$5.366
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.53, which the same as it was last week.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Shell– Centennial: $2.69
- Exxon– Federal Heights: $2.69
- Circle K– Centennial: $2.69
- Shell– Greenwood Village: $2.69
- Murphy Express– Littleton: $2.79
- Costco– Aurora: $2.79
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.79
- Exxon– Thornton: $2.79
- Coalmine Gas Express– Littleton: $2.79
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $2.79
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.69.