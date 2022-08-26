DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.86, according to AAA.
A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.62.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Longmont: $3.09
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.22
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.22
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.22
- Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd): $3.25
- 7-Eleven– Aurora: $3.26
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.26
- King Soopers– Firestone: $3.26
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.27
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.35
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.09.