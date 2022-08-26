DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.86, according to AAA.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.62.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.09.