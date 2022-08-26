DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.86, according to AAA.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.62.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Loaf ‘N Jug– Longmont: $3.09
  2. Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.22
  3. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.22
  4. QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.22
  5. Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd): $3.25
  6. 7-Eleven– Aurora: $3.26
  7. Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.26
  8. King Soopers– Firestone: $3.26
  9. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.27
  10. Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.35

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.09.