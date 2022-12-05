DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are dropping, which is good news for holiday travel.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.12, which is 28 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.40.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.40.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.124$3.468$3.765$4.742
Yesterday Avg.$3.140$3.489$3.780$4.766
Week Ago Avg.$3.264$3.599$3.897$4.884
Month Ago Avg.$3.517$3.860$4.151$5.111
Year Ago Avg.$3.408$3.741$4.028$3.430
AAA, 12/5/22

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy:

  1. Kum & Go– Denver: $2.09
  2. Conoco & Alta Convenience– Divide: $2.23
  3. Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.29
  4. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.36
  5. Sinclair– Evans: $2.37
  6. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.42
  7. Costco– Thornton: $2.43
  8. Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $2.43
  9. Murphy Express– Longmont: $2.43
  10. King Soopers- Firestone: $2.43

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.