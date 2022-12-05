DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are dropping, which is good news for holiday travel.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.12, which is 28 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.40.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.40.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.124 $3.468 $3.765 $4.742 Yesterday Avg. $3.140 $3.489 $3.780 $4.766 Week Ago Avg. $3.264 $3.599 $3.897 $4.884 Month Ago Avg. $3.517 $3.860 $4.151 $5.111 Year Ago Avg. $3.408 $3.741 $4.028 $3.430 AAA, 12/5/22

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.