DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is International Dog Day. If you take a stroll down the street in your neighborhood, the odds are high that you will come across a dog. Coloradans are known for their love of pets.

Adoption

Shelters across the metro continue to struggle with capacity issues, including the Denver Animal Shelter.

The shelter is reducing its adoption fee to $5 for a limited time to help offset the issue.

Here are 10 places you can adopt a dog in Colorado:

Top dog breeds in Colorado

Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow recently released a list of the top dog breeds in our state:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. German Shepherd

3. Golden Retriever

4. Australian Shepherd

5. Goldendoodle (Golden/Poodle)

Cost of owning a dog

According to a Forbes survey, dog owners reported spending an average of about $730 a year on their dogs. But 41% said they spend between $500 and $1,999 a year on their dogs and 8% said they spend more than $2,000. Over a third (36%) said they spend $200 to $499 yearly on their dogs.