DENVER (KDVR) — Buying a home in Colorado is expensive and the cost of living is high. The median sales price for a single-family home in the Denver metro housing market was $620,000 in September.

Some forecasters expect home prices to drop nationally by a few percentage points over the next year or two and to fall significantly in a few metro areas. 

While many homes might be out of your range, there are some that are simply made of dreams for the majority of the population.

Here is a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale, according to Zillow listings:

$100,000,00

One of the most expensive listings is for a home in Aspen at 730 S. Galena St. It is located on Aspen Mountain.

The home has been on Zillow for 96 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 10 bedrooms
  • 12 bathrooms
  • 14,154 square feet
  • Ski-in, ski-out access

$70,000,000

This multi-million dollar private ranch is located in Aspen at 600 Owl Creek Ranch Rd.

It has been on Zillow for 77 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 12,655 square feet
  • 8 bedrooms
  • 11 bathrooms
  • 60 acres
  • Pool
  • Art gallery
  • Gym
  • Wine cellar
  • Screening room

$60,000,000

Another multi-million dollar listing is from a home in Snowmass. It is located at 1321 Elk Creek and TBD McCabe Ranch.

This home has been on Zillow for 60 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 3,444 square feet
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • Over 400 acres
  • Ranch house, ranch manager’s house, and employee housing
  • Horse paddocks
  • Water rights
  • Two polo fields

$50,000,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Snowmass at 11500 Snowmass Creek Road.

This ranch has been on Zillow for 469 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1,092 square feet
  • 650 plus acres
  • It is surrounded by the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

$47,750,000

This multi-million dollar penthouse in Aspen is located at 233 E. Cooper Ave #P-3.

This property has been on Zillow for 84 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 4 bedrooms
  • 5 bathrooms
  • 5,510 square feet of indoor living space and 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space
  • Elevator
  • Wet bar
  • Steam room
  • Air jet tub
  • Hot tub

$45,369,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Somerset at 2555 County Road 265.

This property has been on Zillow for 26 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 9 bedrooms
  • 6 bathrooms
  • 6,498 square feet
  • 6,483 acres
  • Restored cabins
  • Large shop building
  • Ranch manager’s house

$45,000,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 931 Hayden Dr.

It has been listed on Zillow for 113 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 9 bedrooms
  • 10 bathrooms
  • 11,503 square feet
  • Ponds
  • 17 acres
  • Waterfalls

$45,000,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 230 E. Hopkins Ave.

It has been listed on Zillow for 160 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 3 bedrooms
  • 7 bathrooms
  • 10,533 square feet
  • Roof deck
  • Commercial units

$44,800,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 502 Wrights Rd.

It has been on Zillow for 459 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 7 bedrooms
  • 10 bathrooms
  • 9,416 square feet
  • Indoor pool lounge
  • Outdoor kitchen

$39,500,000

This multi-million dollar listing in Hartsel is located at 23138 County Road 59.

It has been on Zillow for 664 days.

Here are some of its features:

  • 21 bedrooms
  • 9 bathrooms
  • 20,000 square feet
  • 120,000 total acres, 30,000 acres deeded, and 90,000 acres leased
  • Six ponds

You can see other multi-million dollar listings and photos here on Zillow.

New data from September shows rent is decreasing in the Denver metro area, so if you are not ready to buy a home, renting might be a good option.