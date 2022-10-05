DENVER (KDVR) — Buying a home in Colorado is expensive and the cost of living is high. The median sales price for a single-family home in the Denver metro housing market was $620,000 in September.
Some forecasters expect home prices to drop nationally by a few percentage points over the next year or two and to fall significantly in a few metro areas.
While many homes might be out of your range, there are some that are simply made of dreams for the majority of the population.
Here is a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale, according to Zillow listings:
$100,000,00
One of the most expensive listings is for a home in Aspen at 730 S. Galena St. It is located on Aspen Mountain.
The home has been on Zillow for 96 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 10 bedrooms
- 12 bathrooms
- 14,154 square feet
- Ski-in, ski-out access
$70,000,000
This multi-million dollar private ranch is located in Aspen at 600 Owl Creek Ranch Rd.
It has been on Zillow for 77 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 12,655 square feet
- 8 bedrooms
- 11 bathrooms
- 60 acres
- Pool
- Art gallery
- Gym
- Wine cellar
- Screening room
$60,000,000
Another multi-million dollar listing is from a home in Snowmass. It is located at 1321 Elk Creek and TBD McCabe Ranch.
This home has been on Zillow for 60 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 3,444 square feet
- 5 bedrooms
- 4 bathrooms
- Over 400 acres
- Ranch house, ranch manager’s house, and employee housing
- Horse paddocks
- Water rights
- Two polo fields
$50,000,000
This multi-million dollar listing is located in Snowmass at 11500 Snowmass Creek Road.
This ranch has been on Zillow for 469 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 1,092 square feet
- 650 plus acres
- It is surrounded by the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness
$47,750,000
This multi-million dollar penthouse in Aspen is located at 233 E. Cooper Ave #P-3.
This property has been on Zillow for 84 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 4 bedrooms
- 5 bathrooms
- 5,510 square feet of indoor living space and 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space
- Elevator
- Wet bar
- Steam room
- Air jet tub
- Hot tub
$45,369,000
This multi-million dollar listing is located in Somerset at 2555 County Road 265.
This property has been on Zillow for 26 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 9 bedrooms
- 6 bathrooms
- 6,498 square feet
- 6,483 acres
- Restored cabins
- Large shop building
- Ranch manager’s house
$45,000,000
This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 931 Hayden Dr.
It has been listed on Zillow for 113 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 9 bedrooms
- 10 bathrooms
- 11,503 square feet
- Ponds
- 17 acres
- Waterfalls
$45,000,000
This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 230 E. Hopkins Ave.
It has been listed on Zillow for 160 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 3 bedrooms
- 7 bathrooms
- 10,533 square feet
- Roof deck
- Commercial units
$44,800,000
This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 502 Wrights Rd.
It has been on Zillow for 459 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 7 bedrooms
- 10 bathrooms
- 9,416 square feet
- Indoor pool lounge
- Outdoor kitchen
$39,500,000
This multi-million dollar listing in Hartsel is located at 23138 County Road 59.
It has been on Zillow for 664 days.
Here are some of its features:
- 21 bedrooms
- 9 bathrooms
- 20,000 square feet
- 120,000 total acres, 30,000 acres deeded, and 90,000 acres leased
- Six ponds
You can see other multi-million dollar listings and photos here on Zillow.
New data from September shows rent is decreasing in the Denver metro area, so if you are not ready to buy a home, renting might be a good option.