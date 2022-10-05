DENVER (KDVR) — Buying a home in Colorado is expensive and the cost of living is high. The median sales price for a single-family home in the Denver metro housing market was $620,000 in September.

Some forecasters expect home prices to drop nationally by a few percentage points over the next year or two and to fall significantly in a few metro areas.

While many homes might be out of your range, there are some that are simply made of dreams for the majority of the population.

Here is a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale, according to Zillow listings:

$100,000,00

One of the most expensive listings is for a home in Aspen at 730 S. Galena St. It is located on Aspen Mountain.

The home has been on Zillow for 96 days.

Here are some of its features:

10 bedrooms

12 bathrooms

14,154 square feet

Ski-in, ski-out access

$70,000,000

This multi-million dollar private ranch is located in Aspen at 600 Owl Creek Ranch Rd.

It has been on Zillow for 77 days.

Here are some of its features:

12,655 square feet

8 bedrooms

11 bathrooms

60 acres

Pool

Art gallery

Gym

Wine cellar

Screening room

$60,000,000

Another multi-million dollar listing is from a home in Snowmass. It is located at 1321 Elk Creek and TBD McCabe Ranch.

This home has been on Zillow for 60 days.

Here are some of its features:

3,444 square feet

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

Over 400 acres

Ranch house, ranch manager’s house, and employee housing

Horse paddocks

Water rights

Two polo fields

$50,000,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Snowmass at 11500 Snowmass Creek Road.

This ranch has been on Zillow for 469 days.

Here are some of its features:

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1,092 square feet

650 plus acres

It is surrounded by the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

$47,750,000

This multi-million dollar penthouse in Aspen is located at 233 E. Cooper Ave #P-3.

This property has been on Zillow for 84 days.

Here are some of its features:

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

5,510 square feet of indoor living space and 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space

Elevator

Wet bar

Steam room

Air jet tub

Hot tub

$45,369,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Somerset at 2555 County Road 265.

This property has been on Zillow for 26 days.

Here are some of its features:

9 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

6,498 square feet

6,483 acres

Restored cabins

Large shop building

Ranch manager’s house

$45,000,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 931 Hayden Dr.

It has been listed on Zillow for 113 days.

Here are some of its features:

9 bedrooms

10 bathrooms

11,503 square feet

Ponds

17 acres

Waterfalls

$45,000,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 230 E. Hopkins Ave.

It has been listed on Zillow for 160 days.

Here are some of its features:

3 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

10,533 square feet

Roof deck

Commercial units

$44,800,000

This multi-million dollar listing is located in Aspen at 502 Wrights Rd.

It has been on Zillow for 459 days.

Here are some of its features:

7 bedrooms

10 bathrooms

9,416 square feet

Indoor pool lounge

Outdoor kitchen

$39,500,000

This multi-million dollar listing in Hartsel is located at 23138 County Road 59.

It has been on Zillow for 664 days.

Here are some of its features:

21 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

20,000 square feet

120,000 total acres, 30,000 acres deeded, and 90,000 acres leased

Six ponds

You can see other multi-million dollar listings and photos here on Zillow.

New data from September shows rent is decreasing in the Denver metro area, so if you are not ready to buy a home, renting might be a good option.