DENVER (KDVR) — Love is in the air! Not only is it a great time to celebrate your other half, it is also a great opportunity to show love to the friends in your life.

Monday is Galentine’s Day, which is celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day.

“What’s Galentine’s Day? It’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13th my lady friends and I leave our husbands and boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler’s character explained during an episode of “Parks and Recreation” in 2010.

Movies to watch on Galentine’s Day

If you are looking to kick back and relax with your besties, here are 10 romantic comedies to check out on Netflix for Galentine’s Day:

According to Google Trends data, the most popular romantic comedy in Colorado and the United States is “Crazy Rich Asians.”