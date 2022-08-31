Most wanted sex offenders in Colorado (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — As of April 2022, there are 11,027 registered sex offenders in Colorado, according to data by SafeHome.org.

Texas is listed as the state with the most registered sex offenders at 99,160.

Here is a look at the top ten most wanted sex offenders in Colorado, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

1. David Bland

David Bland, who has also been known as David Lopez, is the most wanted sex offender, according to the CBI.

Bland has been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child, attempted rape, and sexual battery.

He is described as:

American Indian man

48 years old

6 foot tall

180 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

David Bland, CBI

A warrant was issued for Bland on Jan. 26, 2021, by the Denver Police Department.

2. Jesse Smith

Jesse Smith, also known as Knin Smith or Knine, is the second most wanted sex offender.

Smith has been convicted of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, and sexual assault.

He is described as:

Black man

48 years old

6 foot tall

170 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Jesse Smith, CBI

A warrant was issued by the Denver County Sheriff’s Office for Smith on Aug. 4, 2021.

3. Jeramiah Houston

Jeramiah Houston, also known as Jeramiah Hankins, Jerry, Crazy, and Shadow, is listed as the third most wanted sex offender.

Houston has been convicted of sexual assault on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is described as:

White man

43 years old

6 feet 3 inches tall

273 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Jeramiah Houston, CBI

A warrant was issued for Houston on June 16, 2022, by the Lakewood Police Department.

4. Lloyd Herrera

Lloyd Herrera is listed as the fourth most wanted sex offender. He has several aliases, which include:

Mike Herrera

Playboy

Fats

Babyface

Little Loca

Frosty

Herrera

Oscar

Spider

Herrera has been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child.

He is described as:

White man

48 years old

6 foot tall

234 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Lloyd Herrera, CBI

A warrant was issued for Herrera by the Denver Police Department on July 20, 2020.

5. Oscar Morua-Lara

Oscar Morua-Lara is listed as the fifth most wanted sex offender in our state.

Morua-Lara has been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child.

He is described as:

White man

20 years old

5 feet 8 inches tall

175 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Oscar Morua-Lara, CBI

A warrant was issued for Morua-Lara on May 19, 2022, by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

6. Christopher Lucero

Christopher Lucero is listed as the sixth most wanted sex offender.

He has been convicted of attempted sexual assault for overcoming a victim’s will, as well as attempted second-degree assault.

He is described as:

American Indian man

53 years old

5 feet 7 inches tall

165 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Christopher Lucero, CBI

A warrant was issued for Lucero on July 12, 2021, by the Denver Police Department.

7. Ignacio Lopez

Ignacio Lopez is listed as the seventh most wanted sex offender.

He has been convicted of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing material.

He is described as:

White man

55 years old

5 feet 6 inches tall

240 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Ignacio Lopez, CBI

A warrant was issued for Lopez on March 18, 2022, by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

8. Johnny Valdez

Johnny Valdez is listed as the eighth most wanted sex offender in Colorado.

He has been convicted of sexual assault on a child.

He is described as:

White man

43 years old

5 feet 6 inches tall

220 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Johnny Valdez, CBI

A warrant was issued for Valdez by the Denver Police Department on Dec. 10, 2021.

9. Anthony West

Anthony West, also known as Antonio Parker, Pan, and Plato, is listed as the ninth most wanted sex offender.

He has been convicted of attempted second degree sexual assault.

He is described as:

Black man

46 years old

5 feet 7 inches tall

207 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Anthony West, CBI

A warrant was issued for West by the Denver Police Department on May 17, 2021.

10. Danielle Scott

Danielle Scott, also known as Aaliyah Carter and Elicia Roberts, is listed as the 10th most wanted sex offender.

She has been convicted of attempted child prostitution for soliciting/arranging.

She is described as:

Black female

27 years old

5 feet 5 inches tall

150 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Danielle Scott, CBI

A warrant was issued for Scott by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2022.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network said every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. RAINN said sexual violence is an all-encompassing, non-legal term that refers to crimes like sexual assault, rape, and sexual abuse. Here is a resource to help you if you have been impacted by sexual violence.