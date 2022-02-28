DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority task force released the top ten stolen vehicles in 2021 in the metro area.

Here are the vehicles that made the list, according to the task force:

Chevrolet Silverado: 1,501 total thefts Kia Optima: 913 total thefts Ford F-250: 919 total thefts Hyundai Sonata: 903 total thefts Honda Accord: 759 total thefts Honda Civic: 737 total thefts Kia Sportage: 660 total thefts Hyundai Tucson: 610 total thefts GMC Sierra: 596 total thefts Hyundai Elantra: 532 total thefts

CATPA said these are the most common vehicle years of the vehicles that are stolen:

Chevrolet Silverado: 2004-2006

Kia Optima: 2013, 2015, 2020

Ford F-250: 1999, 2000, 2004

Hyundai Sonata: 2015-2017

Honda Accord: 1999, 2000, 20004

Honda Civic: 1998, 2000

1998, 2000 Kia Sportage: 2017, 2020, 2021

Hyundai Tucson: 2016-2019

GMC Sierra: 2004-2006

Hyundai Elantra: 2013, 2017, 2018

Here are some tips from the CATPA on preventing your vehicle from getting stolen:

Never leave your car running unattended.

Don’t keep a spare set of keys in the car.

Always keep your car doors locked, when driving or parked.

Keep all valuables in the trunk or hidden from view.

If you are approached, do not roll down the windows or open a door.

Always park in well-lit areas.

Don’t store firearms in your car.

Avoid leaving documents with your address in glove box. (Only keep the half of the registration slip without your address in your car.)

Manage your risk- buy comprehensive insurance that covers stolen vehicles. Also consider getting gap insurance.

When buying a used vehicle, always check the VIN to ensure it hasn’t been stolen. Visit NICB for more information.

According to CATPA, 73% of adult car thieves are charged with additional offenses such as drug crimes, armed robbery, home invasion and identity theft.