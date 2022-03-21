DENVER (KDVR) — Parents may debate what to name their baby girl for hours, but in the end, Colorado families are picking these names consistently in 2022.

Names.org released its list of the most popular Colorado baby names in 2022, and while most overlap with national trends, some are unique to Colorado.

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Colorado in 2022:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Amelia Ava Evelyn Harper Isabella Luna

Luna is a new name on the list this year, and Harper is a name that is unique to Colorado for top 10 name lists.