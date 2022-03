DENVER (KDVR) — From the unique to the ordinary, Colorado babies boys are being branded with consistent names in 2022.

Names.org released its list of the most popular Colorado baby names in 2022, and while most overlap with national trends, some are unique to Colorado.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Colorado in 2022:

Liam Oliver Noah Henry Theodore Jack William James Elijah Jackson

Jackson is a new name on the list this year, with Theodore, Jack and Jackson being names unique to Colorado for top-ten names lists.