DENVER (KDVR) — Residents who live near a migrant encampment at Zuni and Speer say the number of tents is growing and the trash is becoming a larger issue.

On Thursday, 10 buses arrived in Denver with 341 migrants inside. The city said that puts Denver on track to break 100 buses just in December. One of the main spots they’re landing is an encampment at Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard.

With more migrants coming in, residents’ concerns are growing — one of those concerns being the trash created by a growing number of people in that one spot.

Beau Blackford is one of those residents with concerns.

“I just keep seeing more buses show up and more and more and it stresses me out, and if looks like the tents are coming up here, I don’t want to live there. The more that show up, the worse it’s going to get,” Blackford said.

A migrant encampment is growing at Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard. (KDVR)

Originally, the city was picking up trash from the encampment three times a week, and now it’s five. But residents say that’s still not cutting it.

Blackford feels like it needs to be daily, while another resident, Ralph Williams, said even daily trash pickup wouldn’t be enough.

“At least two times a day. It’s a mess. It’s overflowing,” Williams said.

The trash only highlights issues with the migrant numbers. The city said it’s working diligently to get these people into housing, but that presents its own issues because many aren’t authorized to work. And if they can’t work, there’s only so much to go around.

The city said it is working on an additional shelter soon. FOX31 also brought the trash pickup concerns to a city spokesperson, who said he’d bring it back to his team for a solution.