10 more Denver rec centers, indoor pools reopening

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Parks and Recreation is opening more of its locations to the public starting next week.

Beginning Aug. 16, 10 more recreation centers will be open, completing the fourth phase of reopening. In addition, many will be opening access to their indoor pools.

Denver recreation centers reopening:

5090 Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; (Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Barnum Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; (Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

College View Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; (Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Harvard Gulch Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; (Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Johnson Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; (Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

La Familia Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; (Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Montbello Recreation Center : (Mon-Fri) 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ;(Sat-Sun) 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Southwest Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ;(Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Charles Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. ;(Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Swansea Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ;(Sat) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

16 recreation centers already open will be extending their hours.

List of locations with extended hours:

Athmar Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aztlan Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Carla Madison Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Central Park Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cook Park Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Eisenhower Recreation Center : (Mon-Fri) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Glenarm Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center : (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Harvey Park Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Highland Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Montclair Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Platt Park Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rude Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. – 8p.m.

Scheitler Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Washington Park Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

List of locations reopening indoor pools:

Athmar Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; (Sat) 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Carla Madison Recreation Center: (Mon-Thurs) 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; (Fri) 5:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; (Sat) 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; (Sun) 8:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Central Park Recreation Center: (Mon-Thurs) 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; (F) 5:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; (Sat) 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; (Sun) 8:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Glenarm Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; (Sat) 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; (Sat) 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Montbello Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; (Sat-Sun) 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Rude Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; (Sat) 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Washington Park Recreation Center: (Mon-Fri) 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; (Sat) 8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; (Sun) 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ashland, La Alma, Martin Luther King Jr. and Twentieth Street recreation centers will open on Sept. 7.

For more information on your local recreation center, visit Denver’s Parks and Recreation website.