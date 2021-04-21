$10 million sports complex opening at Aurora Central High School

Rendering of the COF sports complex to be built at ACHS. Courtesy: Horvat Architects

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Central High School is getting a new sports complex. The funds for the brand new space were donated by the Children’s Opportunity Foundation.

COF donated $10 million to Aurora Public Schools and the Aurora Public Schools Foundation, directing that the money go toward an updated baseball and softball sports complex at Aurora Central High School.

“We consider athletics to be an important part of the educational process and an important component of leadership development,” said Dwight Richins, COF Vice Chairman.

The complex will have a training facility, both indoor and outdoor practice fields, a learning center and administrative offices. Some of the funds will go to improving the lighting on the already existing softball field, turf field and track.

There will be a virtual meeting held through Zoom at 11 a.m. today, giving more information to the community.