DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The national average on Tuesday morning was $4.31 per gallon. It dropped to $4.30 per gallon Tuesday morning.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.96, which is down one cent from Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.