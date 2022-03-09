DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.25 overnight, which is up from $4.17 on Tuesday.
According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.91, which is up from $3.83 on Tuesday morning.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Valero- Springfield: $3.30
- Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.35
- Phillips 66– Fort Lupton: $3.39
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Springfield: $3.45
- Costco– Thornton: $3.46
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.46
- Quick Stop- Brighton: $3.48
- La Veta Oil Co– La Veta: $3.49
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.49
- Love’s Country Store– Springfield: $3.75
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.30.