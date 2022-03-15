DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped one cent overnight Monday into Tuesday.
The national average on Monday morning was $4.32 per gallon. It dropped to $4.31 per gallon Tuesday morning.
According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.97, which is the same as it was on Monday.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- La Veta Oil Co– La Veta: $3.49
- North Circle Gas Stop– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.65
- Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Everyday Tejon St.- Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Everyday– Circle Dr.- Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Costco– Colorado Springs- Barnes Rd.: $3.65
- Costco– Colorado Springs- Nevada Ave.: $3.65
- C Stop– Greeley: $3.69
- Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.49.